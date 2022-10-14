Cowen Upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Outperform

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

DAL stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

