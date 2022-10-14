CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $94.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,726. CRA International has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $678.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRA International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in CRA International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRA International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.