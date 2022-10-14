Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $102.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $97.35 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.