Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

BAP stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $108.05 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

