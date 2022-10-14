Credit Suisse Group Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $211.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $166.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

