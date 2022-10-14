Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $6.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYXT. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of CYXT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 17,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $544.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,080,000 after buying an additional 473,991 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,508,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

