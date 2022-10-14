Credit Suisse Group Trims Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price to $59.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EIX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

EIX opened at $56.90 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

