Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 246.0 days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

CDEFF remained flat at 5.70 during midday trading on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of 3.80 and a 12-month high of 6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 5.79.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.