Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43). Approximately 3,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 130,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.30 ($0.43).

Creightons Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.91 million and a P/E ratio of 885.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.86.

About Creightons

(Get Rating)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Beautiful Brunette, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.