Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,159,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 62,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 331,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,265 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

