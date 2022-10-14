Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
Crescera Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.
Institutional Trading of Crescera Capital Acquisition
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.
About Crescera Capital Acquisition
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
