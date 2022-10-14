Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.79 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.