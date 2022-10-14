Critical Analysis: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) vs. Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

MJ has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MJ alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MJ and Marchex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $240,000.00 67.39 $3.53 million N/A N/A Marchex $53.48 million 1.32 -$4.39 million ($0.04) -41.75

Analyst Ratings

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marchex.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MJ and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marchex has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.52%. Given Marchex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than MJ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A -130.14% -53.50% Marchex -3.46% -8.60% -6.70%

Summary

Marchex beats MJ on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

(Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Marchex

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.