Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 817 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in California Resources were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $137,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 398.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $242,000.

CRC opened at $43.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRC. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

