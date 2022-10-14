Cross Staff Investments Inc Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

