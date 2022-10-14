Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

SBUX stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.32. 348,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,598. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

