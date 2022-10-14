Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 10,786 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,912,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 53.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 544.7% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

