Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 91,351 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,669,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 1,526,316 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 502,830 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

