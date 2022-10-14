Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

