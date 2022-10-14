Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,401 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.69. 198,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,972. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.