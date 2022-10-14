Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 70.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,975,000 after buying an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.56.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $361.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 397.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.