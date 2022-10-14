Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.17 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $292.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.13.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

