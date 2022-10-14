Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.2% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $467.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $513.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

