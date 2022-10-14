Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 484 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Up 4.1 %

Entergy stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.27. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

