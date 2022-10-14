Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after purchasing an additional 673,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

