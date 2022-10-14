Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.