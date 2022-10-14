Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 303 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,282.76 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,685.98 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,267,874 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

