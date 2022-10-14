Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.08.

Crown Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.16. 35,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65. Crown has a 12-month low of $78.48 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Crown by 1,040.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

