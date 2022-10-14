Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.76. Crown has a 12 month low of $78.48 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 43.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5,439.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after buying an additional 1,062,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 155.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after buying an additional 656,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

