CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.41. 269,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,106,264. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

