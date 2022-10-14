CUBE (ITAMCUBE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $214,288.00

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. CUBE has a market capitalization of $55.87 million and approximately $214,288.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can now be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CUBE has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE (ITAMCUBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CUBE has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CUBE is 0.08989654 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $201,413.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://itamcube.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

