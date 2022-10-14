Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 105.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,715. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

