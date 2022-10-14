CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

