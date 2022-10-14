CVS Health Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 215,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,064 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CVS Health by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 299,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

