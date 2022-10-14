Cwm LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.00% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 382,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

PWB stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $82.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20.

