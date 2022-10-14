Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Amdocs worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,709,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 10,324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,607,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $80.52 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

