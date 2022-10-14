Cwm LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $112.86 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average of $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.