Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 857,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,327 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

