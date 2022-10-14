Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CYCC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,726. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.