Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CYCC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,726. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

