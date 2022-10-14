Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 536.1% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 86,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,196. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 746.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

