Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells $295,800.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,805,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,448,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $257,800.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00.

CTKB opened at $14.82 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.34 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

