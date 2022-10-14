CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTMX. Cowen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 4,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,467. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.42% and a negative return on equity of 121.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 558,361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 473,885 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

