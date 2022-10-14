Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 94.25% and a negative return on equity of 60.22%. Research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 35,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

