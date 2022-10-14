Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading Up 5%

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 13,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 509,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $395,283.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,109.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,913.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

