DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Summit Financial Group to $30.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of SMMF opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.37. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading

