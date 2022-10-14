Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $20.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 104.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 464,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,528.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 464,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,528.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,327 shares of company stock valued at $532,667 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

