Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($41.84) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Danone Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at €47.69 ($48.66) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.84. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($73.60).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

