Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADP traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,632. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

