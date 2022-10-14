Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Trading Down 3.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 416,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

