Dash Acquisitions Inc. Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 4.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $3,591,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

DHR traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

